Meghan McCain Blames ‘Whatever Producers’ Made Joe Biden Speak ‘Late’ at the DNC

Everyone who watched the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention noticed that it ran overtime, and Meghan McCain didn’t hold back from pointing that out. At 11:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, the 39-year-old television personality tweeted that she was “tapping out” from watching the DNC, noting that she “can’t stay up this late” and that “we all have lives and kids.”

“God speed to our 81-year-old president getting through the speech at this hour,” Meghan added, referring to President Joe Biden. “Whatever producers did this to him and let it go over this long at this hour is an a**hole, and it is disrespectful to Biden.”

In a previous tweet that evening, Meghan asked, “Are they seriously going to put President Biden on at midnight?!?”

The first night of the event aired at 8:00 p.m. ET and continued past midnight. Joe delivered a lengthy speech praising Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign, and he reflected on his decades-long political career. He was greeted with an overwhelming standing ovation by the crowd in Chicago.

Toward the end of his speech, Joe pointed out that he has five months left in his presidency and he’s “got a lot to do.”

“I intend to get it done,” he said, before adding, “It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president. I love the job, but I love my country more. All those people who said I should step down, that’s not true. We love our country more, and we need to preserve our democracy.”

The president then concluded by admitting, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. But I gave my best to you. For 50 years, like many of you, I’ve given my heart and soul to our nation. And I’ve been blessed a million times in return for the support of the American people. I really have been too young to be in the Senate because I wasn’t 30 yet, and now I’m too old to stay as president.

“But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you,” he added. “I can honestly say, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, giving my word as a Biden: I can honestly say I’m more optimistic about the future than I was when I was elected as a 29-year-old United States Senator.”