Katie Holmes Helps Daughter Suri Cruise Move Into Carnegie Mellon for Freshman Year

Image Credit: Getty Images

Suri Cruise is officially an undergrad! Before she begins her freshman year of college, the 18-year-old student was spotted moving into her dorm at Carnegie Mellon University with her mom Katie Holmes‘ help.

According to photos published by Page Six on Monday, August 19, the mother-daughter duo were seen with large bags and luggage on the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, campus. As seen in one of the images, Katie, 45, had a large white bag slung over her shoulder as she walked beside her daughter. Suri, for her part, wheeled two suitcases behind her.

Dressing casually for the move-in day, Katie wore a pair of jeans and a cream white collared top, while Suri donned baggy denim capris and a loose white blouse. Later on, the two were spotted walking through the college town.

According to the university’s academic calendar, first-year orientation commenced on Sunday, August 18, and runs through Friday, August 23. Classes commence for the fall semester on August 26.

Katie and Suri have successfully maintained a private life in New York City over the past several years following the actress’ divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012. The ex-spouses share Suri together.

Nevertheless, Katie has occasionally spoken out about watching her daughter grow up. While celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2021, the Coda star shared an Instagram photo of Suri as a toddler.

“I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter,” she captioned the post at the time. “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!!!!”

Most recently, Katie opened up to Town & Country about how “proud” she is of her daughter even though she’ll “miss the close proximity” they’ve had in New York.

“I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy,” Katie told the publication in an interview published on August 13. “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”