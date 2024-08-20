How Liposuction Kicks Fat to the Curb

Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Dr. Mitchell Kim from Levant Cosmetic Surgery reveals how liposuction removes stubborn fat and shares tips for choosing the best surgeon and clinic for surprising results.

Maintaining a healthy weight can feel like a never-ending battle. You work hard, eat right, and exercise, only to see the scale creep back up as soon as you ease up. This happens because eating healthy and exercising causes your fat cells to shrink, but they don’t go away. So, when you indulge, those cells fill right back up.

Is there a solution? For many, liposuction has provided the answer they’ve long been searching for. Unlike other methods, liposuction aims to remove fat cells—however, these cells can return if the patient doesn’t follow a healthy lifestyle. It’s also a more targeted approach, where specialists can focus on the spots where you want to see lasting results.

This article will examine liposuction as a game-changer for fat reduction and fitness and how it can help you keep the shape you’ve worked so hard for.

What Is Liposuction?

Liposuction is a surgical procedure that permanently removes fat in specific parts of your body. Unlike eating healthy and exercising, which only shrinks fat cells, liposuction removes them. However, it is important to bear in mind that new fat cells can return to the area.

Areas of the Body That Can Be Treated

Liposuction can target various areas, including:

Belly

Hips

Thighs

Buttocks

Arms

Back

Neck

Under the chin

The Liposuction Procedure

Here’s how it works: small incisions are made in the area of the body you want to treat. Then, a thin tube called a cannula is inserted through these tiny openings. This cannula breaks up the fat and gently sucks it out of your body.

There’s also a technique called Vaser liposuction, which uses ultrasound technology to liquefy the fat before it’s removed. This process is even more precise and less invasive. With Vaser, you benefit from more detailed contouring, less bruising, and faster recovery time.

So, whether you choose traditional liposuction or Vaser, each solution has been optimized to best suit long-term health and fitness needs in those stubborn fat areas.

How Liposuction is Different

Maintaining your weight through eating well and exercising is healthy, but it takes commitment and initiative, which should be applauded. However, for many people, it is a less-than-ideal long-term solution. This approach works toward shrinking your fat cells but often fails to actually get rid of them. This means those fat cells are still there, just waiting to fill up again, making regaining the weight a common struggle for many people.

It Offers Long-Term Body Contour Benefits

Liposuction can help create a more sculpted appearance by removing unwanted fat deposits. While it’s not a weight loss solution, it can improve body contour and reduce the appearance of stubborn fat.

Liposuction can be an effective option for those who have difficulty losing stubborn fat. It can help improve body contours and boost confidence.

The Ideal Candidate for Liposuction

It’s important to understand that liposuction is not a weight loss solution for those who are significantly overweight or obese. Instead, it’s a body contouring procedure for people close to their ideal weight but need help with stubborn fat areas.

Who’s the Best Fit for Liposuction?

The ideal candidate for liposuction is someone who:

Is within 30% of their ideal body weight

Has good skin elasticity, which helps the skin adjust smoothly after the fat is removed

Is generally healthy and has realistic expectations about the results

“Liposuction works best for individuals who are near their ideal weight and looking to refine specific areas. However, it’s essential to remember that maintaining a healthy lifestyle after the procedure is key to preserving your results.”

Maintaining Results with a Healthy Lifestyle

Liposuction is a good step towards your ideal body shape, but keeping those results looking great requires a healthy lifestyle. Eating well and staying active are key. Think of it as a fresh start—enjoy a balanced diet and regular exercise to keep fit and toned.

By choosing liposuction, you’re committing to a healthier, balanced life. Embrace this new chapter, knowing that good habits will help you enjoy your results for years. It’s about feeling great inside and out and living a lifestyle that supports your beautiful new shape.

What to Look for When Choosing a Doctor & Clinic

Choosing the right doctor or clinic for your liposuction is a big decision – perhaps one of the most important decisions on your liposuction journey. Here’s how to make sure you’re in good hands.

Find a Qualified and Experienced Surgeon

The qualifications and experience of your surgeon are crucial, and there are various levels of specialisation:

Liposuction Doctor : Some doctors specialise specifically in liposuction. They have focused their practice on this procedure and have extensive hands-on experience. However, it’s important to check their credentials and training to ensure they’re properly qualified.

FRACS (Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons) : This title means the surgeon has completed extensive surgical training and meets high standards of practice in Australia and New Zealand. A FRACS-qualified surgeon is the best choice as they’ve undergone rigorous training and testing.

Plastic Surgeon : A certified plastic surgeon who specialises in plastic and reconstructive surgery, which includes cosmetic procedures like liposuction. They have broad training in various surgical techniques and aesthetics, making them highly skilled in body contouring procedures.



Check Their Work

A great way to gauge a surgeon’s skill is to look at their before-and-after galleries. This gives you a real sense of what they can achieve and helps you set realistic expectations for your own results.

Convenience Matters

Consider the convenience of the clinic’s locations. A clinic with multiple locations can make scheduling appointments and follow-up visits much more accessible, which is essential for your treatment and recovery process.

Get a Comprehensive Consultation

Lastly, a thorough consultation is essential and allows you to discuss your goals, ask questions, and understand what the procedure involves. A good surgeon will take the time to determine if liposuction is the right option for you and to explain the process in detail.

Choosing the right doctor and clinic allows you to have the best possible experience and results. Remember, it’s worth finding a professional who makes you feel comfortable and confident in your care.

Ready to Take the Next Step?

