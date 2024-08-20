Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Enjoy Red Carpet Date Night

Image Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been enjoying movie premiere nights together in style since their red carpet-debut.

In London on Aug. 19, the actor couple were seen swooning over each other at the European premiere of their movie Blink Twice, with some photos capturing Zoë—who made her directorial debut with the film—lovingly smiling at Channing while he posed for the cameras.

Zoë wore a simple, floor-length dress by Saint Laurent, made of elegant crimson satin with a thin red belt around her waist, while Channing opted for a classic black suit and tie.

Zoë’s father, Lenny Kravitz, also attended the premiere in support of his daughter, wearing a loose-fitting, stone-colored, double-breasted Saint Laurent suit—without a shirt under the jacket—showcasing his prominent pecs. He completed the look with sunglasses and white shoes.

The premiere of the psychological thriller has become a special moment for Channing and Zoë, as the project gave them a chance to spend quality time together after Riley Keough helped cast Channing in Zoë’s movie in 2021.

“I remember Riley Keough texted me,” Channing told E! News. “She was like, ‘Hey, I have a friend that wants to send you something. Do you know Zoë Kravitz? I’m going to give you her number.’”

In a separate interview, Kravitz, who wrote, produced, and directed the film, told E! News, “I approached him knowing he was the right person and just hoping that he would do it. He was asking me, ‘Why do you think I should play this role?’ He said, ‘No one really asks me to play roles like this.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why I’m doing it.’”

“We were so in tune,” she continued. “We worked on this project together, developing the character for so long. There are some scenes that people will see that are just off the charts. He’s so good in the film. I’m so proud of him.”

Channing—who proposed to Kravitz last year—echoed his fiancée’s comments about the bond they formed while working together.

“Our relationship was sort of born inside of the creative process. It didn’t feel any different. That was what brought us together and made us really feel like we’re very connected on what we love about life, what we love about just things in general about being alive.”

“To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody,” Tatum, who shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex Jenna Dewan, told PEOPLE.