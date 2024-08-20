‘The Bachelorette’ Hometowns Recap: Who Got Cut Ahead of Fantasy Suites

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bachelorette Jenn Tran is just a couple of weeks away from deciding who her Prince Charming will be, having recently completed hometown visits with her final four contestants.

The 26-year-old, who started with 25 men, visited Texas, Connecticut, California and Washington where each of the final four reside. While Jenn’s heart seems set on marriage, there may be one contestant who isn’t quite ready for the next step.

From meeting families to exchanging “I love you’s,” Jenn seemed to enjoy her hometown visits. She began with Devin in Texas, spending time at a park with his running club before meeting his family. His relatives were thrilled to see him so smitten with the season 21 Bachelorette star. During an emotional evening, Devin confessed his love for Jenn. Although she didn’t say it back, she told him, “I want you to know that I am falling so hard for you… My feelings have grown exponentially… I do see a future with you.”

Next, Jenn visited Jeremy in Connecticut, who took her to a grocery store that holds sentimental value for him. After an eventful visit to Stew Leonard’s supermarket, where they ran into his aunt, their evening took an unexpected turn. At his family’s home, Jeremy’s sister Emily expressed doubts about whether her brother was ready for marriage. Jeremy admitted, “Even though I’ve been trying to be vulnerable, it takes me time… I’m not going to sit here right now and say, ‘Oh, I’m going to propose to her tomorrow.’” Although he shared that he “loves” being with Jenn, the visit left some uncertainty.

Jonathan in California was candid during his hometown date, admitting that while he has a great connection with Jenn, he doesn’t want to say “love” unless he’s fully sure. He did, however, hold a special conversation with her, revealing that he is indeed falling for her. This deepened their relationship, and Jenn reciprocated his feelings.

Lastly, Bachelor Nation witnessed Marcus’s hometown visit in Washington. Jenn confided in his sister that she was “scared” because she is definitely falling for him. Although Marcus hadn’t yet said the “L” word, he made sure to express his feelings by the end of their date, letting Jenn know that he feels the same way.

The episode ended with the parting of Jeremy from this season. Next week will be a two-night airing of The Bachelorette with fantasy suites, and the Men Tell All.