Alexandra Savu: Award-Winning Editor Behind Thrilling Dramas and Heartfelt Documentaries

Image Credit: Alexandra Savu

Alexandra Savu has freelanced extensively, focusing on post-production tasks, including color correction, sound mixing, after-effects, and editing. In addition to her technical skills, Alexandra is proficient in a director, cinematographer, and producer of short films, with a distinct emphasis on capturing human emotions and reactions. Alexandra has honed her craft by working in various capacities at post-production houses in Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles and at NBCUniversal for BRAVO and E!

One of her most notable projects is Rescuers, a thrilling drama that follows a struggling couple caught up in a kidnapping scheme. This film has received significant acclaim, securing five prestigious wins and four nominations. It was recognized with an Honorable Mention for Best Director at the 2024 Eastern Europe Film Festival and the Jury Award for Best Drama at the 2024 Geneva International Film Festival – GIFF.

Rescuers also won the January Award for Best Sound Design at the 2024 International Motion Picture Awards and was nominated as a finalist at Cinema Studio+. Its editing was also highly praised, earning the Best Editing Film Award at the 2023 Prague International Film Festival, the 2024 Green International Film Festival, and the May Award for Best Editing at the 2021 Eastern Europe Film Festival.

One project that showcases Alexandra’s editing skills is Mystique No. 4, a touching story about a woman who inherits a painting with profound sentimental value. This film has garnered significant acclaim, with six wins and two nominations. It received the 2nd place Jury Prize for Best Editing at the prestigious 2024 Big Fridge International Film Festival and Festival Awards for Best Production and Best Trailer at the esteemed 2024 Bratislava International Film Awards. Additionally, the film was honored with the Jury Prize for Best Trailer at the 2024 Creation International Film Festival and the Annual Award for Best Trailer at the 2024 Short to the Point International Film Festival.

Mystique No. 4 received the October Award for Best Editing at the 2023 Eastern Europe Film Festival and Best Editing at the 2023 Lion King International Film Festival and the 2023 International Motion Picture Awards. It also secured a Special Award for Best Editing at the Cinematic European Film Festival.

Alexandra’s expertise extends to feature documentaries, as demonstrated by her solo editing of A Million Smiles, directed by Cullen Blanchfield. This heartfelt documentary reveals the inspiring story of the Baseball Without Borders (BWB) Foundation, a non-profit organization that has provided baseball equipment to children in over 50 countries since 1995. The film chronicles BWB’s journey from its headquarters in San Francisco to the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, highlighting the joy and hope that baseball and softball bring to underprivileged children worldwide.

Alexandra’s skillful editing, highlighted by her smooth transitions between scenes and compelling portrayal of various communities in multiple geographic locations was crucial in conveying this narrative. Her ability to blend interviews, action sequences, and emotional moments creates a captivating and moving story, showcasing how America’s pastime fosters global change. A Million Smiles premiered in San Francisco on July 17 and has begun its festival circuit journey with its official selection at the Texas Gold Film & Sport Festival.

Alexandra Savu’s exceptional work as an editor leaves a lasting impact on both audiences and the film industry.