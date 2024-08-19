Taylor Swift Meets With Southport Victims Ahead Of Wembley Show

Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Taylor Swift made sure to include time for the families of the London girls affected by the tragic stabbing attack at a dance and yoga class in Southport, England, on July 29.

During her Eras Tour shows in London on Aug. 15 and 16, the folklore singer welcomed Hope and Autumn, along with their mother, Sami Foster, for backstage visits during her five-night stand at Wembley Stadium.

“You drew stars around my scars,” read the caption of a TikTok video—with the song “Enchanted” as background music—uploaded by the mother of the young Swifties on Sunday, August 18. “The biggest thank you to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

In the photos, one of the girls appears to have a bandage on her forearm, on which is written a fitting lyric from the song “Cardigan.” Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, is also seen posing with Foster’s family in the carousel of photos.

It was reported before the start of her run at Wembley that Swift had privately reached out to the families of the three girls killed—Bebe King, 6, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7—in the attack.

Eight other children and two adults were also injured in the incident, with six listed in critical condition at the time. On Aug. 6, Merseyside police announced that the injured children had been released from the hospital.

About 25 children were believed to be in the class at the time of the attack by a 17-year-old boy. Axel Rudakubana, now 18, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

In the wake of the attack, Swift shared a message via her Instagram Stories on July 30, expressing her grief.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just in complete shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there—the families, the first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”