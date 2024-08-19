Sicily Tornado Sinks Yacht, Leaving One Person Dead And Six Missing

With 22 passengers aboard the yacht, one person has been confirmed dead and six remain missing.

August 19, 2024 12:28PM EDT
08 August 2024, Lower Saxony, Borkum: The photo taken by a fishing boat shows a suspected tornado off the North Sea island of Borkum. A suspected tornado has caused minor devastation on the beach of the North Sea island of Borkum. On Thursday, the tornado moved from the sea over a section of the west beach and on to the promenade, as can be seen in videos on the internet. Photo: Rolf Groenewold/dpa (Photo by Rolf Groenewold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Sicily recently experienced a devastating tornado that led to the death of one person and left six out of the 22 people on board a 56-meter luxury yacht missing.

The storm struck early Monday morning, August 19, around 5 AM, as reported by an Italian Coast Guard spokesperson. The group on the yacht, which included both British and American passengers, was caught in the disaster. Among the missing is British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch, often referred to as the “Bill Gates of Britain”, who was recently cleared of fraud charges by a jury in June. There is concern that the missing passengers may be trapped inside the yacht’s hull, intensifying the urgency of the search.

The yacht, named “Bayesian,” was anchored about a mile from the port of Porticello when the tornado hit. Rescue teams quickly responded, saving 15 people, eight of whom were hospitalized. Unfortunately, the search continues for the missing six.

According to the  Europen Sever Weather database, the tornado was caused by a waterspout, described as “a vortex typically between a few meters to a few kilometers in diameter, extending between a convective cloud and the earth’s surface, which may be visible due to water lifted from the surface.”

One survivor, Charlotte, recounted her harrowing experience on board, describing how she fought to save her one-year-old daughter. As per CNN, She told ANSA, “In two seconds, I lost the baby in the sea, then I immediately grabbed her again amidst the fury of the waves. I held her tightly while the sea was stormy… Many were screaming.”

Pietro Asciutto, a fisherman who witnessed the sinking, shared his account with the outlet. “I was at home when the tornado hit. I immediately closed all the windows,” he said. He continued, “Then I saw the boat— it had only one mast, and it was very large. I saw it sink suddenly… The boat was still floating, and then, suddenly, it disappeared.”

The tragedy has left the island in shock, with rescue efforts ongoing as authorities search for the missing passengers.

