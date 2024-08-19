Shiloh Jolie Officially Drops Dad Brad Pitt’s Last Name

Shiloh Jolie is no longer a Pitt after her request to drop her father’s last name was officially granted.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter filed paperwork in a Los Angeles court to drop her father’s surname from her legal name on her 18th birthday in May.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, a judge signed off on the name change—from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie—on Monday morning.

As part of the legal process to change a name in the state of California, the petition must be announced in a newspaper. Shiloh published her announcement in the Los Angeles Times, with ads running on June 17, June 24, July 1, and July 8.

Previously, it was revealed that Shiloh used her own money and hired an attorney to file the petition on her own, according to a new report from E! News.

“Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

A hearing for Shiloh’s name change was initially scheduled to take place in July but had to be postponed because the court didn’t complete a necessary background check on time.

“This is normal. Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date,” Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, said.

Together, Brad, 60, and Angelina, 48, had six children together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 15.

Brad and Angelina were married from 2014 to 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, but they were engaged in a contentious legal battle after the split, regarding their joint ventures and custody of their children. During their marriage, Angelina had also included her then-husband’s surname in her own, but after the split she dropped it. Shiloh isn’t the only one of their children to drop the Fight Club star’s last name from their name. Zahara reportedly only used “Jolie” when she introduced herself in her sorority during her sophomore year of college, and Vivienne only used her mom’s last name in the playbill for the Broadway show The Outsiders.

Amid their messy divorce, the Maleficent star has accused Brad of being abusive in court documents, citing an alleged 2016 incident on an airplane. She accused him of pushing her against the wall of the bathroom and “punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times.” She also claimed that that he “grabbed [her] by the head and shook her” and “choked one of his children and struck another.”

Brad denied the allegations. “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” a spokesperson for him told CNN at the time.