Kirsten Dunst Joins in With ‘Bring It On’ Cheer Chant in New Video

Image Credit: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Kirsten Dunst will always be captain Torrance! While throwing it back to the year 2000, the 42-year-old actress was seen in a Sunday, August 18, Instagram video joining in on her cheer team chant from Bring It On.

“Hate us ’cause we’re beautiful. Well we don’t like you either,” she said as the camera captured a close-up of the Civil War star at Cinespia. “We’re cheerleaders, we are cheerleaders. Roll call!”

Shortly taking her seat at the venue, Kirsten took the stage to introduce her cheerful 2000 cult classic movie. According to other fan-captured social media clips, she proudly told the crowd in true captain style, “I am T-T-T-Torrance. Your Captain Torrance! Let’s go Toros!”

Kirsten then added, “Oh my God, you guys, this is the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life. I am so overwhelmed. My friends and family are here. I’m gonna watch with you guys. I haven’t seen any of these movies since I was a teen myself, with an audience. I’m so honored.”

Over the weekend, Cinespia hosted a two-film screening of Kirsten’s films Bring It On and The Virgin Suicides for the venue’s annual slumber party event in Los Angeles.

Bring It On is one of Kirsten’s first films. She was 17 when she worked on the production. In the movie, she plays Torrance Shipman: a San Diego-based high school cheer captain who learns that the Toros have been performing the same choreography as a rival school.

Earlier this year, Kirsten said she’d “of course” be open to reuniting with her fellow cheerleaders in another movie.

“But it would have to be such a good script ’cause those things can be sad sometimes if they’re not good,” the Spider-Man actress said during an appearance on Good Morning America in April. “I was just as shocked as anyone that this was such a huge success. We really didn’t know … the effect it has on our culture.”

During her GMA interview, Kirsten explained how she found her niche in the film industry. While promoting her 2024 dystopian film, Civil War, the actress noted that she eventually found her “own taste in films and discovering films.”

“I think the biggest thing for me was doing Interview with the Vampire, which was a very all-male dominated set, and then going right from that to Little Women, which was directed by a female,” Kirsten said. “I think that juxtaposition so young really informed my choices of working with a lot of females after.”