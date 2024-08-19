Paramore’s Hayley Williams Dedicates ‘Twilight’ Song ‘Decode’ to Robert Pattinson at Taylor Swift Concert

Image Credit: Getty Images

How did we get here? Paramore‘s Hayley Williams brought a Taylor Swift audience back to 2008 by dedicating the band’s hit single “Decode” to Twilight star Robert Pattinson. While performing at a Saturday, August 17, Eras Tour concert, the 35-year-old rock star shouted out Robert’s love, Suki Waterhouse, for delivering a stellar opening act, as seen in fan-captured social media videos.

“Suki f**king killed it, but I would like to dedicate this song to Mr. Waterhouse,” Hayley playfully said, before reciting a famous line from the teen vampire franchise. “He has the skin of a killer, Bella. It’s for you, Robert,” she added before belting out the first verse of “Decode.”

The track quickly became a hit on Twilight‘s soundtrack in 2008 along with Paramore’s accompanying music video.

Suki, 32, and Paramore were opening acts for Taylor’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium over the weekend. Before the “Moves” singer took the stage, Suki thanked Taylor, 34, for the opportunity to perform in an Instagram post. Along with her caption, Suki shared a backstage photo of herself with the “Karma” artist.

Paramore dedicating Decode to Robert Pattinson made my life#LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/kGuuZmYrl5 — Erin (@anerinappeared) August 17, 2024

“The last time I was at Wembley, I was dancing my ass off at the Reputation tour [sic]!” Suki wrote alongside her carousel. “Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd. Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist. You are the world’s biggest and brightest star, I love you so much.”

At the end of her caption, Suki admitted that her “nervous system will never be the same after last night,” adding, “Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY!!!”

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress recently welcomed a daughter with Robert, 38. While they’ve kept most of their private life away from the public eye, Suki posed on the cover of British Vogue with their baby girl in July. The new parents first started dating in 2018 and have only made a few public appearances together over the years, including at the May 2023 Met Gala.