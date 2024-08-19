‘Demure’ Content Creator Can Finance Transition Thanks to Viral Trend

Image Credit: Jools Lebron/Instagram: @joolieanniemarie

After being very mindful, very demure, content creator and beauty influencer Jools Lebron shared that she will now be able to finish paying for her gender transition thanks to the success of her videos.

In a post on Wednesday, Lebron, who identifies as a trans woman, encouraged her followers to post their own videos, recounting how her content going viral has opened new opportunities for her.

“Hey, pendeja,” she began in her video, addressing her followers. “Maybe you should make the videos because one day I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across the country to host events, and I’m going to be able to finance the rest of my transition.”

Tearfully, she added, “I finally said it without crying.”

The “demure” trend exploded on TikTok over the past week after Lebron posted a satirical video on Aug. 5 about how to be respectful in the workplace. She called it a reality check for divas who were “[doing] too much” at their nine-to-fives. The original video has over 33 million views, 3.4 million likes, and almost 49,000 videos using her audio.

“I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much,” she says. “I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma,” which she clarifies is “Not demure.”

“I’m very modest. I’m very mindful. You see my shirt? Only a little chichi out, not my chocho. Be mindful of why they hired you.”

“Here’s your reality check, diva,” she added. “What’s the name you’d like me to make it out to?”

Madison Werner, a trans content creator who posts about social justice issues affecting her community, noted on Instagram that Lebron’s success is a win for trans women everywhere.

“Trans women are gender experts via lived experience,” they wrote. “The ‘demure’ trend is a comedic commentary on, and a reclamation of, an [sic] historically oppressive ideal of femininity… for some trans women, this ‘quiet elegance’ is a form of survival.”