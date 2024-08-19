Charli XCX Stars in Latest SKIMS Ad For Cotton Line Campaign

Image Credit: GC Images

SKIMS has fully embraced ‘brat’ mode this summer by collaborating with Charli XCX for their upcoming cotton line drop.

Kim Kardashian selected the 32-year-old singer to be the face of this new collection, which features cotton boxers, bralettes, hoodies, and bikinis in colors like “ecru,” “light heather grey,” “ash,” and more, according to the website.

The “Boom Clap” singer and IT “girl of the season,” posed for photos taken by Petra Collins, showing off the loungey cotton pieces while rain poured down around her.

The 43-year-old founder, has previously featured celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Lana Del Rey in her campaigns. This time, it’s the popstar’s turn to shine. In a statement, Charli expressed, “SKIMS empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat.”

She added, “I’m excited to work with a brand that understands comfort and style don’t have to be compromised. Shooting with Petra for this campaign was a dream, and I was thrilled to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also, the puppies were beyond cute.”

As she posed with adorable golden puppies, Kim Kardashian shared her excitement online about having the “Guess” hitmaker as part of the campaign. “Having Charli XCX as the face of our new SKIMS campaign is so exciting… She is a one-of-a-kind talent who has truly cemented herself as a megastar within music and beyond,” Kim stated.

This collaboration comes as Charli XCX has solidified her status as the pop icon of the summer, trending everywhere with her green-themed album Brat and a viral dance trend for her top song “Apple.”

Charli also initiated the trend of “brat summer,” describing it as “quite luxury, but it can also be so, like, trashy. Just, like, a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top. With no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need.”

The SKIMS x Charli XCX collaboration will be available on Wednesday, August 21, at 12 PM ET and 9 AM PT the brand’s website.