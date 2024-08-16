‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Victoria Jackson Says Her Cancer Is Inoperable

Image Credit: WireImage

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Victoria Jackson announced this week that she has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer—estimating she has roughly three years to live.

Jackson first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2016, but on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the 65-year-old confirmed in her ‘Is the Cancer Back?’ Instagram video series that her cancer has indeed returned.

“Update on the cancer: they cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe and would eventually suffocate me to death,” she said with a giggle at the beginning of the nearly 8-minute video.

“They’re giving me a magic pill,” Jackson added about her treatment. “It’s going to be delivered to my front door within the next 12 hours. It’s based on Ribociclib, and it will shrink the marble, hopefully… I looked up the pill on Google, and it says people who take this have 32.6 months to live—something like that.”

In her Instagram caption, however, Jackson gave a slightly longer timeline. “Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don’t get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again, or WWIII breaks out.” (Jackson has become a conservative and religious activist in recent years, often sharing Bible scripture and praising former President Donald Trump on social media.)

After revealing the unfortunate news, the comedian—who was on SNL from 1986 to 1992—still maintained a positive tone, telling her followers that she’s had a “fantastic life.”

Despite appreciating the life she’s already lived, she mentioned milestones she would still like to be a part of.

“I’d like to see my grandson born—his name is Jimmy—in October and get to know him a little, and I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby,” she said.

Jackson made regular appearances on “Weekend Update” during her time on Saturday Night Live and was known for doing various impressions, from Roseanne Barr to Zsa Zsa Gabor. Her acting credits also include episodes of The X-Files, In the Heat of the Night, Sesame Street, and more. Jackson’s film appearances include Family Business, The Matchbreaker, and other titles.