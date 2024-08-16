Eugene and Dan Levy Officially Set as Emmys Hosts

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s official! The father-son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy will co-host the 76th Emmy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” said TV Academy chair Cris Abrego. “Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

The two will make history as the first-ever father-and-son duo to emcee television’s top honors. But this isn’t the first time the pair has made waves at this particular awards show. In 2020—the year winners appeared remotely due to the pandemic—the Levys won major awards for their hit series Schitt’s Creek.

The 77-year-old Eugene, who already had two Emmys from SCTV Network 90, won another two for Outstanding Comedy Actor and Outstanding Comedy Series as executive producer. Similarly, his son, 41, won the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy as executive producer and also took home three others in the same night: as a writer, director, and Best Supporting Comedy Actor.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television.”

Previously, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, best known for Black-ish, hosted the 2023 Emmy Awards, which actually took place in January 2024 due to the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.

“Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group.

For Eugene, the night will be jam-packed. In addition to his hosting duties this year, the American Pie actor is nominated for his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

Nominations for the 76th annual Primetime Emmys were announced back in July, with Shōgun and The Bear leading the pack with 25 and 23 nominations, respectively.

Eugene and Dan are not only the first father-and-son duo but also the first duo to host since 2018, when Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage together.