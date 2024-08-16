Houston Rapper ‘Beatking’ Dead At 39 From Pulmonary Embolism

Image Credit: @clubgodzilla / Instagram

Justin Riley, best known as “BeatKing,” was pronounced dead on Thursday, August 15.

The 39-year-old rapper was famous for his club beats, which transformed the music scene in a significant way. His collaborations with artists like Ludacris, Juicy J, Slim Thug, and others showcased his talent not only as a rapper but also as a top-tier producer.

The news was shared on Instagram by his manager, Tasha Felder, who expressed her sorrow: “Thursday, August 15, 2024, we lost @clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the heartbeat of the club scene for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will live on forever. He loved his daughters, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever.”

Fans immediately mourned the loss of their Texan king. One user commented, “NOOO BeatKing was our first taste of the club! Texas Diaspora, LIGHT THE STREETS UP AND CRANK THAT SHIT WORLDWIDE! Godspeed Mr. Riley.”

Another fan shared, “R.I.Power @clubgodzilla. Great Beat Maker of our time. Running decades strong. #HoustonStrong.”

“Damn! my heart just dropped. Justin you will be missed.. Love ya bro! #LegendsLiveForever,” a supporter added.

According to a statement released by his manager to USA Today, the artist passed away from a pulmonary embolism. The Mayo Clinic describes this condition as a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. In most cases, the clot starts in a deep vein in the leg and travels to the lung, though it can occasionally form in another part of the body. When a blood clot forms in one or more deep veins in the body, it is called deep vein thrombosis.

Tasha further explained to the outlet, “He was at an Urban One (Radio One) station doing a morning takeover when he suddenly fainted… He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away. His daughters were with him the entire time. It is truly sad; we loved him so much.”

BeatKing leaves behind his two daughters, who will carry on his spirit and legacy.