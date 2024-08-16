Anna Delvey Says She Knows ‘A Thing Or Two About Deception’

Image Credit: GC Images

Anna Delvey, notoriously known for her con artistry and fraudulent persona as a wealthy heiress, has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the reality series The Anonymous.

The 33-year-old has been engrossed in the competition show, telling E! News that the series is “all about deception.” She added, “I might know a thing or two about deception.”

Formerly known as Anna Sorokin, Delvey served nearly four years in prison for grand larceny and theft of services, where she scammed thousands of dollars. She used invalid credit cards and deceived banks to manipulate her way into high society and fit in with the social elite.

The series describes itself as a show where all players “have their own private underground hideouts where each is completely anonymous and can say anything and everything behind the mask of a unique handle… In their hideouts, players can provide raw, unfiltered takes on their fellow contestants. They will scheme, connive, and deceive to build influence and advance their game.” This concept mirrors the fake lifestyle Anna once led.

She offered advice to contestants, saying, “Never be afraid to dress up your look—or the truth… trust me, I’d never lie to you.”

Since her release from prison, Anna remains under house arrest and has reflected on her past actions. In an interview with The New York Times, she shared, “I learned so much being in jail. There’s a very well-documented arc about how I’ve felt about everything… I am regretful about the way things played out. The way I’ve tried to see my experience is to learn from it: Who I am today is because of the decisions I made in the past.”

She added, “I perform better under pressure. So many people just can’t wait to see me do something crazy, or illegal, and go back to jail. I would not want to give them the satisfaction.”

Now that she’s in control of her life again, Anna has become a podcast host for “The Anna Delvey Show.” In 2023, she also released her own song, “What the Hell,” featuring artists Brooke Butler and Audio Chateau.