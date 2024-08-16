Ana Barbosu Receives Bronze Medal After Jordan Chiles Speaks Out: Video

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Ana Bărbosu has received her bronze medal for the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics floor exercise. During a formal ceremony that was held in Bucharest, Romania, on Friday, August 16, the 18-year-old Olympian was given the medal that Team USA athlete Jordan Chiles was recently stripped of.

International Olympic Committee for Romania member Octavian Morariu and president of the Romanian Olympic and Sport Committee, Mihai Covaliu, presented Ana with the recognition at the Olympic House.

After the ceremony ended, Ana said that she “can’t help but think about [fellow Romanian gymnast] Sabrina [Voinea] and Jordan right now,” according to an Instagram post shared by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. The caption has been translated from Romanian to English.

“It’s a difficult situation for us, with so many uncertainties and overwhelming emotions,” Ana continued. “I hope everyone understands that we have not done anything wrong at the Olympics. And that the Olympic spirit is more important than any misunderstanding between the authorities.”

Ana’s medal ceremony took place two weeks after Jordan, 23, was awarded the medal when her coach, Cecile Landi, submitted an inquiry to Olympic judges over Jordan’s score. Just moments after Ana was initially in third place, the judges moved Jordan into third place and Ana into fifth place. Ana was seen walking away in tears, and Jordan was given the bronze medal at the podium. Romania promptly fought the score change, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in their favor. The CAS claimed that Team USA had submitted the score inquiry four seconds past the one-minute deadline, but USA Gymnastics submitted video evidence to counteract the allegation. Nevertheless, the CAS doubled down on its ruling, revoking Jordan’s third place status.

Following a week-long hiatus from social media, Jordan broke her silence in a lengthy statement that she shared to Instagram on Thursday, August 15.

Romania’s Ana Barbosu making a statement of support for teammate Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and the U.S.’s Jordan Chiles upon receiving her Olympic bronze medal today.❤️ (📸: COSR)#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/L8BLO4oq9c — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) August 16, 2024

“While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away,” the athlete wrote. “I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful. I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.”

Jordan also acknowledged the “unprompted racially driven attacks on social media” that she faced, calling them “wrong” and “extremely hurtful.”

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country,” she insisted. “I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country.”

The two-time Olympian concluded her statement by vowing that she “will make every effort to ensure that justice is done,” adding, “I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”