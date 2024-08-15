‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik Solves Rubix Cube On Jimmy Fallon

Image Credit: GC Images

USA Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, famously known for his 2024 Paris Olympics bronze win on the pommel horse, made history again on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by solving a Rubik’s Cube in just 15 seconds.

The 25-year-old’s remarkable performance during the men’s gymnastics competition at the Games gained him significant attention, even earning him the nickname ‘Clark Kent’ for his scholarly look with glasses which resemble the superhero. The Penn State scholar once again showcased his skills to the world, competitively solving the colorful cube during his interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Stephen revealed that he has had this talent since he was 12 years old. During the show, he was challenged to demonstrate his skills and completed the Rubik’s Cube in 15.42 seconds, receiving a roar of cheers from the crowd.

His talents shone not only in this fun challenge but also during the Paris Games, where he executed an excellent pommel horse routine. With two bronze medals, he helped lead his team to victory. Specializing in this specific apparatus, he shared that his years of practice date back to when he was a junior in high school.

“I started getting really good at pommel horse, and one of the club coaches came up to me and said, ‘I think you can be a national champion one day,’ and that just spoke to me. I really started grinding, and sure enough, that year, I won my first junior national title in pommel horse, which got me into college at Penn State. That’s when I decided to specialize in it,” he shared with the former Saturday Night Live star.

As the conversation continued, he expressed his thought process while performing, particularly the moments he was “worried” about, especially when doing tricky twists and turns on the beam.

He knew he had to stick through his whole performance, noting in a post-interview with NBC during the Olympics, “Going up to pommel horse, last guy up in the whole competition, I had a good feeling that our team was in a great spot. I just knew I had to go up there and do my job.”