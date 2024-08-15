Michael Akiva Works to Get Personal Injury Clients Max Compensation

Image Credit: Michael Akiva

As a personal injury attorney, Michael Akiva faces numerous challenges that require not just resilience, but adaptability. Combined, these traits are necessary to handle the trials a personal injury case may present and to offer emotional support to clients who have gone through some of the worst times of their lives.

Severe injuries, pain, and loss are not uncommon, and getting clients the maximum compensation for their injuries is how Michael Akiva can make an impact.

Michael Akiva’s Background

Akiva’s path to becoming a lawyer was not cut and dry. Before he decided to pursue law, Akiva built what he describes as a “solid foundation” in business and finance, which now gives him a deep understanding of the financial implications and injuries involved in personal injury cases. This allows him to analyze cases from both a legal and financial perspective.

During law school, Akiva served as the editor of the UCLA Law Review. His time there honed his skills in critical analysis, research, and writing, which Akiva says was invaluable in his development of crafting legal arguments and preparing for trial. Additionally, prior management experience has equipped him with the ability to handle multiple cases simultaneously so each client receives the attention and dedication they need for their case.

The Jacoby & Meyers Firm

Founded in 1972, Jacoby & Meyers Injury Lawyers has what Akiva describes as a “long-standing tradition of revolutionizing” the legal industry. They do this, Akiva claims, by ensuring that everyone has access to top-notch legal representation, which is the heart of Jacoby & Meyers’ mission.

The firm specializes in a broad range of accident claims, which include automobile, motorcycle, bicycle, and trucking accidents, as well as those injuries that are incurred as a result of slips and falls, dog bite attacks, construction accidents, and others.

“As the Managing Partner of Pre-Litigation at Jacoby & Meyers since 2018, and a member of the team since 2009, I have dedicated myself to personal injury litigation with a focus on delivering exceptional results for our diverse client base,” Akiva says, and adds that their home base in Los Angeles, California, as well as his fluency in Spanish and Hebrew, allows him to provide comprehensive legal support to a wide range of clients.

Future Aspirations

“In a few years, I see myself and Jacoby & Meyers continuing to grow and establish a reputation as one of the most trusted and effective personal injury firms in the nation,” Michael Akiva says, and adds that his dream is to expand the firm’s reach and to help even more individuals who have been wronged, getting them the justice and compensation they deserve.

With a background in finance, and a distinguished education from the UCLA School of Law, Michael Akiva brings a unique perspective to the legal field, which reflects his commitment to excellence and advocacy. With Jacoby & Meyers’ team at his back, Akiva and Jacoby & Meyers are dedicated to ensuring justice and securing favorable outcomes for every one of their clients by combining strategic financial insight with compassionate legal support.