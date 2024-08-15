Jamie Lynn Spears Flaunts Ozempic Tee

Image Credit: Getty Images for Paramount+

Jamie Lynn Spears took a risk by sharing an image of herself sporting an Ozempic-themed shirt in her latest photo dump.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, in a carousel of images on Instagram, the first slide featured a comical twist on the Paris Olympics with a custom tee that read “Ozempics 2024.” The $30 top by Emotional Club displayed an American flag and a torch, with the handle cleverly designed as the weight-loss drug’s disposable pen.

The 33-year-old paired her casual look with distressed jean shorts, sunglasses, and several bracelets. Though her face was partially cut off, she was visibly without a smile, throwing up a peace sign.

The second slide was a screenshot from another Instagram account, showing a hundred-dollar bill with the words “Your opinion will never cut me a check” written on it with a Sharpie.

Shortly after, on her Instagram stories, Jamie Lynn reposted a meme that said, “The risk I took was calculated, but man, am I bad at math.” This likely hinted that, while she aimed to post some unfiltered photos unapologetically, the consequences included narratives suggesting she might be using Ozempic herself.

Jamie Lynn, who is a mother to daughters Maddie, 16, with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, and Ivey, 6, with her husband Jamie Watson, included plenty of family pictures in between.

The Zoey 101 star was just 17 years old when she welcomed Maddie Briann and decided to step away from acting to focus on her pregnancy after learning she was expecting at 16.

While appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Spears opened up about the months leading up to Maddie’s birth.

“I decided to keep the baby. The whole world was like, ‘You’re a sl*t. You’re horrible. Your life’s over,'” she shared while trying to hold back tears. “Everybody told me I was going to be a horrible mom, so I was like, ‘I gotta raise my baby by myself.’ And so I did.”

Maddie became a big sister on April 11, 2018, when Spears and Watson welcomed their first child together, daughter Ivey Joan Watson.

Recently, she posted a picture of her firstborn with her second, captioned, “11th grade somehow, already 🤍🥹.”