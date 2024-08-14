Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Wax Figures Receive Fan Criticism

Image Credit: WireImage

Fans are not thrilled with the wax figures of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran recently unveiled at the Panoptikum Museum in Germany.

The 34-year-old pop star’s figure is dressed in a blue shimmery romper, posing with her hands forming a heart shape. Alongside her is her 33-year-old industry friend, Ed Sheeran, depicted with a guitar slung over his shoulder, sporting a small smirk as his ginger shaggy hair falls across his forehead, in photos seen on E! News.

As soon as these figures were revealed on Tuesday, August 13—Taylor’s lucky number—Swifties and Sheerios shared their disapproval online. “When ur mum says you have Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift at home,” a user wrote on X.

when ur mum says u have ed sheeran and taylor swift at home https://t.co/Ja1tgWtWS6 — lucy ⸆⸉ 🤍 (@lucysreputation) August 13, 2024

“They look so off I’m crying,” one person commented hysterically.

Another added, “These are pretty scary, ngl.”

However, some fans opted to offer encouragement to the team: “I bet the figures are super realistic and a must-see for any Swifties or Sheerios visiting the museum. I’d love to see how realistic they turned out,” one user noted.

“Honestly, really good renditions! Taylor’s looks great!” someone else chimed in.

The Managing Director of Panoptikum, Dr. Susanne Faerber, shared, “With the wax figure of Taylor Swift, we are welcoming an absolute superstar to the Panoptikum… August 13 is therefore a truly lucky day for our wax museum—although the number 13 is also of great importance to Taylor Swift herself and to her countless Swifties. We are delighted to be able to offer many people a special fan experience with their star.”

Sculptor Lisa Büscher, who worked on Ed Sheeran’s wax figure— her first-ever wax creation— noted that his tattoos were the most “complicated and time-consuming” part of the entire project, according to the museum’s website. Capturing over 60 of his tattoos was part of an extensive process that began in 2022.

The director expressed her satisfaction with Ed’s figure, stating, “I find the facial expressions and the pose of the figure particularly successful.” Alongside these two singers, there are over 120 influential people from around the world who are featured at the museum.