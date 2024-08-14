Kylie Jenner Addresses Ozempic Rumors After Having 2 Children

Image Credit: Getty Images

For the record, no — Kylie Jenner did not use Ozempic to lose weight after giving birth to her children, Stormi and Aire Webster. During an interview with British Vogue published on Tuesday, August 13, the 27-year-old reality TV star clarified how she managed to shed the baby weight both times.

“Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?” she asked while reacting to the Ozempic speculation. “I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9-pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9. I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter, and then got pregnant with my son two months later. And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again.”

Kylie gave birth to daughter Stormi, 6, in 2018 and son Aire, 2, in 2022. She shares her children with ex Travis Scott. After welcoming Aire, Kylie shared insight into her postpartum journey by sharing Instagram videos of her workout routines.

“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son, and people are putting side-by-sides of me three months postpartum,” the Kylie Cosmetics boss added in her interview.

Apart from managing her weight, Kylie also recalled dealing with postpartum depression during her pregnancies. She pointed out that it “hit [her] differently both times.”

“Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically],” Kylie told the publication, before explaining why it took her a while to choose a name for her son. “On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’”

Despite the initial stress she felt, the Hulu personality remembered the emotional moment when she first met Aire.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me, and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was,” Kylie said.

When it came to her daughter, Kylie recalled that her postpartum depression with Stormi “lasted a year.”

“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again,” she concluded, adding, “And [looking back], I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard.”