Taylor Swift’s Ex Conor Kennedy Engaged to Brazilian Singer Giulia Be

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Conor Kennedy—who previously dated Taylor Swift in 2012—is engaged to Brazilian singer Giulia Be.

On Monday, August 13, the 30-year-old son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a joint Instagram post with his fiancée, whose real name is Giulia Bourguignon Marinho, announcing their engagement.

“Easiest yes of all time 🩵💍,” the 25-year-old singer and actress wrote in the caption, as she draped her arm over Kennedy’s shoulders.

The couple also shared the special moment in a video, where they are surrounded by candles as they embrace, kiss, and dance together. “I literally can’t believe this. I’m dreaming. This is a dream, this is a dream,” Giulia said in the second slide. “I’m so happy.”

Kennedy then added, “I love you so much, potato.”

“I literally can’t believe this. I’m dreaming,” Giulia repeated in a video filmed moments after the proposal. “I love it that we are both sweaty and after work, gross and disgusting. It’s perfect.” Later, Giulia showed off her gold-banded diamond ring for the camera, waving it and exclaiming, “Wooo!”

A source told Page Six that Conor—whose mother was the late Mary Kennedy—proposed with a Tiffany & Co. ring and mentioned that the pair began dating in February 2022. Giulia also moved from Rio de Janeiro to Los Angeles to be with him.

Conor’s stepmother, Cheryl Hines—who married RFK Jr. in 2014—was quick to offer a sweet note.

“Welcome to the family, Giulia!!!!!!” she wrote. “We love you so much!!” Giulia, who has been nominated for a Latin Grammy, replied, “I love you guys so much. So, so, so happy to join.”

Kennedy walked the red carpet with Giulia in January to celebrate the final season premiere of the hit comedy show Curb Your Enthusiasm in support of Hines.

Kennedy has been focusing on his law career after studying at Georgetown University. However, in October 2022, he secretly enlisted in Ukraine’s International Legion.

“Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day.”

Kennedy continued, “My time in Ukraine wasn’t long, but I saw a lot and felt a lot. I liked being a soldier more than I had expected. It is scary, but life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial.”