Chet Hanks Recalls ‘3-Day Coke Binge’ While Celebrating Two Years of Sobriety

Chet Hanks revealed that he once lost nearly 30 pounds in three days after going on a cocaine binge, which ultimately led him to check himself back into rehab.

On the Tuesday, August 13 episode of The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, the son of Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks opened up to actor Tyler Posey and other housemates about his past drug addiction, sharing the harrowing details of his struggle. “Two years ago today, I was coming off a three-day coke binge where I didn’t eat, sleep, or barely drink any water for three days straight,” the 34-year-old said.

“When I got to Vegas, I weighed 190 pounds. At the end of it, I weighed 163,” he continued. “I lost 27 pounds in three days, so my disease is gnarly. It’s not pretty.”

The Atlanta alum added, “I went straight from Vegas and checked myself into rehab, again. Here I am, 31 years old, broke, strung out, sucked up, just skinny—just at rock bottom. And I just knew, man, if I don’t change my life in a drastic way, either I’m not even going to be around, or something so bad is going to happen that my life might as well be over.”

During his conversation with his castmates, Chet also mentioned that he was celebrating two years of sobriety—a milestone that Posey, who is also completely clean after years of struggling with sobriety, commended him for.

This revelation comes after Hanks admitted in June on fitness influencer Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast that he once snorted so much cocaine that even “cokeheads” told him to “chill.”

“I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes,’” he recalled.

While Chet confessed he “couldn’t get enough” of the drug at the time, he realized it was “so bad” for not only his heart but also his “soul.”

“It’s terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep,” he said.

The Your Honor actor has struggled with addiction since he was 16 years old, prompting his parents to send him to a wilderness program in Utah. “I was there longer than anybody else that I had seen come or go in the whole program, except for one kid who was there for six months,” he recalled in a 2022 interview.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance use, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 to learn about resources in your area.