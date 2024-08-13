Taco Bell Celebrates Baja Blast Anniversary with 100 Custom Stanley Cup Giveaway

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Baja Blast alone generates enough fan craze, but when combined with the popularity of Stanley Cups… it can only be said that Taco Bell sure knows how to appeal to their audience.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mountain Dew Baja Blast, Taco Bell is giving away limited-edition Stanley cup tumblers along with other special offers.

Taco Bell rewards members will have the chance to win a Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler through the Taco Bell app’s “Tuesday Drops” section, starting Tuesday, August 13, at 2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. ET.

The tumblers are limited to the first 100 rewards program members who claim the offer. (Although Stanley allows customers to create personalized cups, making your own Bajaversary tumbler is out of the question.)

For the lucky few—the first 20 rewards members—who secure the tumbler collaboration, they’ll also receive “Free Baja Blast for a Year,” presented in the form of a $200 Taco Bell gift card.

Other offers include the $1 Happier Hour, where customers can enjoy a $1 medium-size Baja Blast fountain drink or regular-size Baja Blast Freeze daily from 2–5 p.m. local time.

Baja Blast gelato will also be available exclusively to rewards members starting September 3, only through the app at participating locations.

“For two decades, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has been the drink that loyal fans just can’t get enough of. We’re extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and BAJA BLAST have become,” said Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast was created exclusively for Taco Bell and debuted in 2004, quickly becoming a staple of many people’s Taco Bell orders. Taco Bell’s website describes Baja Blast as “like drinking a real hurricane,” but some sources claim it’s just regular Mountain Dew spiked with lime.

The tropical lime-flavored drink has inspired Mountain Dew to continue adding more Baja Blast options to the Taco Bell menu, with more additions planned for this year.

“We’re constantly inspired by our fans and feed off their energy, which drives our urge to deliver breakthrough innovations and exclusive offerings to thank those who have supported us—whether it’s our diehard fans from day one or new consumers who continue to join our fandom every day,” said JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew, in a statement.