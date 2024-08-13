Disney Channel Alum Skai Jackson Reportedly Arrested for Domestic Battery After Fighting With Boyfriend

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson has reportedly been arrested for domestic battery. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old Jessie star was with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk, where they reportedly got into an altercation on August 9. Security noticed them arguing and witnessed Jackson allegedly push her boyfriend twice.

Universal CityWalk security proceeded to call the police, who arrested Jackson for misdemeanor domestic battery. She was reportedly cited then released just hours later, according to the outlet.

Jackson has not publicly responded to the report. However, she attended Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event one day prior.

The actress previously stared in Jessie, in which she played the role of Zuri Ross. She reprised her role in the spinoff series Bunk’d. Following her Disney Channel days, Jackson competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2020. The New York City native’s most recent project is playing the role of Patty in The Man in the White Van, which is slated to come out sometime in 2024.

Last year, Jackson spoke to PEOPLE about dealing with the “pressure” that accompanies fame.

“At the end of the day, I look at myself as the regular person that people just happen to like or enjoy,” she explained to the outlet in February 2023. As a role model for younger girls, Jackson noted that the concept “really clicked” for her when she met an emotional fan.

“I’ve never seen someone cry before like that, and I’m like, ‘You’re crying over me? Regular old me?'” Jackson recalled. “It’s just such an amazing feeling.”

As for how she intends to maintain her status as a role model, Jackson noted that it’s “very important for [her] to put out the right message, be positive at all times and give [her] fans great advice.”

“Let them know that anything that they want to do in life, they can achieve it,” Jackson concluded. “I want to say ‘yes’ to everything positive. I like going to my therapist and talking to her, so doing that a lot more — just anything to help my mental health. Saying ‘yes’ to vacations more, they put me in an amazing mood.”