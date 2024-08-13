Simone Biles Returns Home After Celebrating Her Olympic Win at a Paris Nightclub

Image Credit: Getty Images for USOPC

As the GOAT, Simone Biles deserves a party — and luckily, she got it! The 27-year-old gymnast closed out her third Olympic Games by partying the night away at L’Arc Paris nightclub in Paris before flying home. Simone even joked with fans that the late evening was the “reason” she was “unwell,” as seen in her Instagram Stories from Monday, August 12.

In one video from her Stories, Simone showed off the epic event, which had multiple attendees dancing under gold confetti while one held up a sign that read, “Gym legend Simone Biles @ L’Arc Paris.” Others held up sparklers while a photographer made sure to caption the action.

As seen in a subsequent clip, Simone and her sister, Adria Biles, were seen having the time of their lives. Across the Story, the athlete wrote, “If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to got home for my own sake & health in the am [sic].”

Upon landing back in the states, Simone shared a few snaps of the U.S., including one from the plane ride and another of a sunset. The latter picture was seemingly taken at her house since the Story was captioned, “Home.”

Simone’s comeback at this year’s Olympic Games ended on a high note. She secured a gold medal with Team USA, a gold on vault, a gold on the women’s all-around final and a silver on floor. She is now the most decorated gymnast in history.

After scoring her final medal, Simone spoke about her potential return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Although she joked that she is “getting really old,” she pointed out, “The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know.”

Although the competition ended for her earlier this month, Simone was asked to hand off the official Olympic flag to actor Tom Cruise during the closing ceremony last weekend alongside L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. The experience, for Simone, was “such an honor,” she gushed in an Instagram post.

“I haven’t found the right words to describe my Olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind,” she wrote alongside photos from the closing ceremony. “But I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the United States.”

Tom, 62, commented on Simone’s post, calling her “artistry” a “one-of-a-kind” skill.

“Simone, it was an absolute honor to receive the Olympic flag from you this weekend,” the Mission Impossible star wrote under her post. “Witnessing your dedication to your craft first-hand over the past several weeks has been a true pleasure!”