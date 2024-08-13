Robin Williams’ Son Remembers Him 10 Years After His Death

Image Credit: Jamie McCarthy

Robin Williams is still remembered 10 years after his death as a beloved actor, son, brother, and father.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 63 from suicide on August 11, 2014, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, paranoia, depression, and anxiety. He left behind three children: Zelda, Zachary, and Cody Williams, who to this day continue to remember him fondly.

On an Instagram post shared a decade after his passing, his now 41-year-old son, Zak, shared a throwback photo of his father and wrote, “Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Today I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us—your family, your friends, and everyone you met. You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family. Love you forever.”

Adding to those remembering Robin was his 35-year-old daughter, Zelda who responded to rumors about her father on the 10th anniversary of his death. She noted on X, “And since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are). Ignore the creepy robots trying to farm your clicks & do something nice for yourself instead. I sure as hell will.”

Robin originally started his career as a comedian but became known for many iconic roles, from playing the Genie in Aladdin to an English teacher in Dead Poets Society to Teddy Roosevelt in Night at the Museum.

During a 2021 interview for “The Genius Life,” Zak revealed that when his father was diagnosed with the disease, it significantly impacted his life. “There was a focus issue that frustrated him. There were issues associated with how he felt… from a neurological perspective, he didn’t feel great,” he said. “There was just more anxiety and depression and things he was experiencing and talking to me about that made me realize he was very uncomfortable.”

He went on to add, “When you’re a performer, it goes beyond pride in what you’re doing—it’s your livelihood.”

Robin’s spirit still lives on within his family, and they continue to remember him and his creative mind.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.