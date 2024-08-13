McDonald’s Releases Throwback Cups In ‘Collector’s Meal’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cue the jingle, Ba-da-ba-ba-ba! McDonald’s is calling all adults who still order Happy Meals for themselves, because now, added to the fast food chain’s McMenu, is an enjoyable ‘Collector’s Meal.’

The pack comes in two options to choose from– whether you’re a breakfast person or lunch, and features cups inspired by the franchise’s past toy releases from the 80s to the 2000s, including designs like Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty, Beanie Babies and more.

In the morning, the throwback breakfast meal includes a Sausage McMuffin, hash browns, an egg sandwich, and hot coffee. In the afternoon and evening, the meal consists of either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, and a drink.

While the meal is available for a limited time, it’s sure to be a nostalgic treat for millennials reflecting on their childhood. From the taste of salty fries to the Oreos McFlurry, nostalgia is a big part of why so many love the Golden Arches.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to express their excitement. “Got my first one this morning,” one user wrote.

“GOT THE HELLO KITTY AND SNOOPY ONE THIS MORNING. Thanks, McDonald’s,” another chimed in.

Some other person noted, “This brings back sooo many memories!!”

“Gotta collect em all,” a user excitedly commented.

President and CEO Chris Kempczinski shared that Mickey D’s has become part of our daily lives. In an annual letter to stakeholders, he wrote, “As a lifelong customer, some of my most enduring memories are of times spent at McDonald’s—birthday parties, family dinners, nights out with friends, and a host of other occasions. Looking across the whole world, it is clear how McDonald’s becomes part of the fabric of our lives.”

As prices have previously increased in the economy, the 55-year-old CEO mentioned earlier this year that he will ensure more options are available on the $1, $2, $3 menu. “We certainly know consumers are more wary of pricing, and we’re going to continue to be consumer-led in our pricing decisions as we look forward to 2024.”