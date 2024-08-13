Kylie Jenner Spends ‘Best Birthday’ with Timothée Chalamet

Image Credit: Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 10.

For her birthday, which she described as the “best birthday ever,” Jenner enjoyed a celebration in the Bahamas with close friends and family.

After Jenner shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the festivities in an Instagram post to her 398 million followers on Monday, fans speculated that the reality star may have unintentionally included shots of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

In two sultry mirror selfies taken while she sat in a makeup chair, followers noticed what appeared to be a man wearing a blue baseball hat hiding behind a rack of clothing in the background as Jenner documented her hair-curling process.

“Glam and glow,” she captioned the post, tagging the account for her Glow sparkling water brand.

Additionally, Jenner’s BFF, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, shared videos on her Instagram Story on Monday that seemingly showed the Call Me by Your Name star snorkeling with sharks in the ocean.

Even though fans debated whether the person in the image was indeed the Wonka star, the question of whether Chalamet was present during the trip was answered by the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. Shortly after eagle-eyed fans raised questions about the behind-the-scenes image, the outlet published photos on Monday showing the pair exiting Jenner’s private jet after landing in Los Angeles from her birthday trip.

Both were wearing black exam-style masks, with Kylie in a baggy white hoodie and black leggings, while Timothée wore a purple-and-white jacket with a white shirt and a black baseball cap.

Jenner later uploaded more photos from her mega-yacht excursion, where she played poker, drank red wine, and enjoyed a dinner party featuring a table lined with candles and flowers.

“27 (basically 30) filled with love and so grateful. Thank you, God,” Kylie wrote alongside the images, referencing the iconic moment when she told her older sister Kendall Jenner that she was “basically 30” ahead of the model’s 27th birthday.

Although romantic rumors between Jenner and Chalamet began circulating in April, the cosmetics mogul and the actor did not make a known public appearance together until September, at Beyoncé’s star-studded 42nd birthday concert.

In January 2023, reports surfaced that Jenner had broken up with Travis Scott—who recently made headlines after being arrested in Paris for an altercation with a hotel security guard—following the holidays in late 2022 or early 2023. The two began dating in 2017 and share two children: daughter Stormi and son Aire Webster.