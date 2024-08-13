Kylie Jenner Details Postpartum Depression Experience After Welcoming Her 2 Kids

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is getting candid about her experience with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, 6, and her two-year-old son, Aire Webster.

The 27-year-old recently opened up to British Vogue about her journey as a young mom and shared details of her postpartum depression, which lasted about a year after the birth of each of her children, whom she shares with ex-Travis Scott.

“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again,” Jenner told the magazine. “And [looking back], I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard.”

Jenner mentioned that she has always acted beyond her years, so she didn’t fully realize how young—she was only 20 when she had Stormi—she was when she first became pregnant.

“It was wild… It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change,” she confessed.

Even though the duration of her postpartum depression was about the same after both births, Jenner revealed that the symptoms were even more intense the second time, giving her “major baby blues.”

“It hit me differently both times,” the Kardashians star explained. “Probably with my son, it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about. On the phone with my mom all day, hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’”

The beauty mogul continued, “Now my advice to all my friends having children is to pick the name before, because when the hormones hit, you can’t make decisions. You can’t.”

The mom of two admitted that she felt like a “failure” when she couldn’t name her son.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me, and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him,” she said. “He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

Since welcoming her eldest, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has come to further appreciate the balance and perspective her children bring to her daily life.

“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day,” she noted, “I come home, and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me, and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well, I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”