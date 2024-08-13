George Clooney Calls Out Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for Allegedly Saying He’s ‘Not a Movie Star’

Image Credit: FilmMagic, Inc

Apparently, George Clooney won’t be making movies with Quentin Tarantino anytime soon. During a new interview, the 63-year-old Ocean’s 11 star said that the 61-year-old seasoned filmmaker can “f**k off” and explained why he’s “irritated” by him.

“Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” George told GQ in a cover story with Brad Pitt that was published on Tuesday, August 13. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad] and somebody else, and then this [interviewer] goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.'”

The Descendants actor continued by claiming that the Django Unchained director, “literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’”

“And I was like, ‘Since the millennium‘?’ That’s kind of my whole f**king career,” George added. “So now, I’m like, all right, dude, f**k off. I don’t mind giving him s**t. He gave me s**t.”

While discussing his and Brad’s upcoming movie, Wolfs, George pointed out that they’ve been “really lucky” to have worked with “great directors,” noting that the “director and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”

“And I learned that after doing some really bad films,” the Up in the Air star pointed out. “You can’t make a good film out of a bad script. You can’t do it. You can make a bad film out of a good script.”

It’s unclear where or when Quentin allegedly said that George is “not a movie star.” The two co-starred in the 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn and haven’t worked together since.

During his GQ interview with Brad, 60, George acknowledged that Hollywood has changed since they started out in the business.

“Well, they haven’t developed stars the way the studio system used to,” George said. “We kind of were at the very end of that, where you could work at a studio and do three or four films, and there was some plan to it. And I don’t think that’s necessarily the case anymore. So it’s harder for you to sell somebody something on the back of a star.”

After noting that it’s “a great time [to be] a young actor,” George claimed that nowadays, “there’s 600 shows” on TV and, therefore, “there’s a lot more work for actors.”