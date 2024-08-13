Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud Reason Revealed

Image Credit: Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers’ long-standing family feud has finally come to light, revealing details about a rift that began in 2014.

The 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback has been at odds with his family since his relationship with Olivia Munn. According to a source, per the New York Post, “If you get on his bad side or cross him once, you’re dead to him.” This sentiment seems to have played a role in the falling out between Rodgers, his parents, and his relationship.

The trouble started towards the end of that year in Wisconsin when his parents, Darla and Ed Rodgers, visited him before a home game while he was living with the actress. That NFL game ended up being one of the worst performances of his career, which significantly impacted Munn’s relationship with her in-laws.

According to sources, the X-Men actress reportedly told the Rodgers family that they should not see their son before the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which they had planned to attend as part of a family trip to Disney World. This request surprised both parents. Ed recalled saying, according to the outlet, “The only thing I said was, ‘You haven’t been around very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents.'”

After returning the Christmas gifts she had received from Darla and Ed, the father claimed, “She just made stuff up to make herself look good. She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull. We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on.”

It was reported that Aaron later sent an email to his family, stating, “Don’t attack the woman I love.”

As a result of this conflict, Aaron and his family didn’t speak for nearly nine years. He also has a strained relationship with his brother, Jordan Rodgers, who appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette. During the show, Jordan was candid with the leading lady, JoJo Fletcher, about his relationship with Aaron, saying, “My middle brother won’t be there—Aaron… Aaron and I don’t really have much of a relationship. It’s just the way he’s chosen to live his life, and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family, my parents, and my brother.”