‘Pokemon’ Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Dead At 46

Pokémon voice actress Rachael Lillis has died at the age of 46 after a battle with breast cancer.

Lillis was best known for her roles as Misty and Jessie in the anime series, which she voiced from 1997 to 2015, participating in over 400 episodes and films, including Pokémon: The First Movie and Pokémon: The Movie 2000. Her passing was announced on Monday, August 12, by her former castmate Veronica Taylor.

Rachael passed away on the evening of Saturday, August 10, leaving her loved ones with a “heavy heart.” The 58-year-old actress shared on Instagram, “I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it. She passed away during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Like those shooting stars, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity.”

Veronica, who voiced Ash Ketchum, one of Misty’s closest friends, spoke highly of Rachael, expressing, “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.”

She added, “Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for the future.”

Rachael was diagnosed in May, and her sister Laurie Orr shared on their GoFundMe page, which raised over $97,000, that Rachael’s health began to decline in the past week, ultimately leading to her death, which Laurie described as “unexpected” and “heartbreaking.”

“She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love,” Laurie expressed. “My heart breaks losing my dear little sister, though I am comforted knowing she is free.”