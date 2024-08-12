Flavor Flav Tells Jordan Chiles He’d Make Her a ‘Bronze Clock Necklace’

Image Credit: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Flavor Flav is bringing out the bling for Jordan Chiles after she lost the bronze medal in the individual floor exercise due to inquiries made to the judges at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old American gymnast delivered a strong performance, securing fifth place after Team USA requested the judges to reanalyze her routine due to a difficulty deduction. This led to Jordan temporarily earning the bronze medal, placing her on the podium and displacing Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu from third place.

However, Romania did not let this situation go unchallenged. They also filed an inquiry, arguing that Team USA had taken too long to submit their request. This resulted in Jordan losing her third-place position, with Ana Barbosu being reinstated to the podium.

The loss of the bronze medal prompted an outpouring of support for the American Olympian, including from 65-year-old rapper Flavor Flav. In a post on X shared on Sunday, August 11, he wrote, “Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE, and that’s something NO ONE else has! Hit me up, my girl, I gotchu!”

Many fans supported Flavor Flav’s public gesture. One user wrote, “Thank you, Flavor. I am so sad for Jordan. Olympic athletes deserve better. You truly make the world better.” Another chimed in, “Flav with the Olympic spirit again!”

In response to the situation, the International Olympic Committee stated, “We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with the USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal.” Meanwhile, Jordan revealed she would be taking a break from social media for her “mental health.”

Team USA Gymnastics also came to her defense, sharing a statement on X : “The basis for the CAS ruling on Friday striking down the inquiry was that “The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms. Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect.”

They continued, “the time-stamped video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score was posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted.”