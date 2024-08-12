Elle King Recalls Dad Rob Schneider’s ‘Toxic’ Decisions During Her Childhood

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Elle King did not hold back when discussing her strained relationship with her father, Rob Schneider.

In a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer reflected on her upbringing with Schneider, 60, revealing that he sent her to a fat camp as a child.

“I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp,” King shared. “And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn’t lose any weight… Very toxic and very silly.”

The 35-year-old, whose mother is Rob’s first wife, London King, often spent summers with the Saturday Night Live alum, including movie sets.

“I went four or five years without talking to my dad,” King said. “If I ever spent a summer with him, it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle.”

The actor, commonly seen in movies with Adam Sandler, was often critical of her appearance and kept his distance from her, both physically and emotionally, during her childhood.

“My dad forgot about every single birthday,” King added. “I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school, where they brought me cupcakes. When I came home, my dad had forgotten my birthday.”

King also noted that she never sought help from her father, stating she didn’t want it because he didn’t have “a good reputation” in Hollywood.

As for their relationship now, Elle was clear: “I don’t want to be associated with him.”

“He’s just not nice,” she continued. “I disagree with a lot of the things he says. You can want someone to change so much, but ultimately, you can’t control anyone else’s actions. You can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

In recent years, Schneider has made headlines for his political views. Though he has described himself as a “classic liberal,” he has railed against vaccine mandates and supported causes typically aligned with conservative voters.

