U.S. Men’s Basketball Team Defeats Serbia, Will Face France for Gold Medal

The U.S. found itself in trouble against Serbia—after cruising through their first four games of the 2024 Olympics, the Americans’ quest for Olympic gold seemed doomed to end in the semifinals.

The largest deficit was 17 points, and as they headed into the fourth quarter down by 11, the U.S. men’s basketball team was desperate for a spark.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker ignited the comeback, scoring six points in just two seconds. Then, Stephen Curry delivered one of the most remarkable scoring performances in U.S. Olympic history, leading the team of NBA stars to a cinematic 95-91 victory on Thursday.

“That was a godlike performance,” Durant said of Curry.

“I’ve seen a lot of Team USA basketball,” Curry said. “And that was a special one.”

Curry put together his best performance in a USA jersey, scoring 36 points—just one shy of the American Olympic record for men’s basketball held by Carmelo Anthony and the most ever for a U.S. player in a knockout game, according to ESPN.

“It was only a matter of time before he had one of these games,” LeBron James said of Curry. “We could see it every day. He puts too much work in not to have a game like this. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“It was the perfect time for Chef to come out and do what he did.”

James—the first men’s basketball player to carry the U.S. flag at the start of an Olympics—also made history by recording the fourth triple-double in U.S. Olympic history.

“We knew it was going to be difficult,” James said postgame. “We knew Serbia was going to give us everything they had.”

When the Americans tied the game with about 3:35 left, Curry shared a smile with Team USA’s biggest cheerleader, Carmelo Anthony, who was sitting courtside. Bogdan Bogdanovic also had a moment with the Team USA legend, seemingly taunting him by mimicking Anthony’s trademark ‘three to the dome’ gesture after hitting a 3-pointer.

Serbia executed a fantastic game plan and made shots—including 15 3-pointers. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic contributed 17 points and 11 assists, while Bogdanovic scored 20 points.

“I’m really humbled to have been a part of this game,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said, tipping his hat multiple times to Serbia. “It’s one of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of.”

“They played the perfect game and forced us to reach the highest level of competition that we could find. Our guys were incredible in that fourth quarter, and they got it done.”

Serbia coach Svetislav Pešić reiterated all summer that the U.S. team assembled for the Paris Games was better than any in Olympic history—even the Dream Team, he insisted.

“They’re that good,” he said.