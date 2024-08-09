Sabrina Carpenter Reveals She Felt ‘Alone’ Releasing ‘Espresso’

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Releasing “Espresso” wasn’t as smooth as Sabrina Carpenter anticipated; she recalled feeling “completely alone” during the release process of the hit single. The 25-year-old dropped what became the hit of the summer, according to Ice Spice, in April, and it has since gained widespread popularity. In an interview with Variety, the Disney alum shared, “I was completely alone in wanting to release ‘Espresso.’ Not so much from my immediate team, but when it came to ‘the powers above,’ there was a lot of questioning about whether it made sense.”

Despite the doubts from higher-ups, the “Feather” singer believed in herself and proceeded to release one of her catchiest records. The song has become a success, even earning a performance at Coachella just days after its release.

Fans can look forward to more from the popstar on August 23, when she releases her highly anticipated Short n’ Sweet album, which includes 12 tracks such as her other single “Please Please Please” and songs like “Taste,” “Good Graces,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Coincidence,” “Bed Chem,” “Dumb Poetic,” “Slim Pickins,” “Juno,” “Lie To Girls,” and “Don’t Smile.”

She shared with the outlet, “I’m so happy I finished this album before any of the songs came out. Not that I think I would have let [the singles’ success] get in my head, but I really do think sometimes you can’t help but write from a different perspective after experiencing certain life events. I’m trying to avoid calling this ‘my dream album’ because I don’t think I could have dreamed up this set of songs a couple of years ago.”

The singer, who proudly describes herself as someone who’s “working late because she’s a singer,” referred to this upcoming record as her “sophomore album.” She explained, “When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album.”

Sabrina also announced to fans, she will be embarking on a North American tour, visiting cities like New York City, Chicago, Orlando, Los Angeles, and more.