Jennifer Lopez’s Inner Circle Reportedly ‘Never Liked’ Ben Affleck

The Bennifer drama continues to escalate, fueling rumors of an imminent divorce. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, once Hollywood’s “It” couple in the early 2000s, seem to be facing difficulties in their rekindled relationship. According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, many in the 55-year-old singer’s inner circle, including her manager Benny Medina, reportedly dislike the 51-year-old actor.

The source stated, “The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along, and there’s still bad blood.” Their ongoing tension dates back to their first relationship, when it was rumored that the Gone Girl actor had a role in Medina’s firing. When Medina was rehired, Affleck apparently remained neutral, with another insider noting, “His attitude was, ‘I’m going to say nothing.’ There was no ‘Good for you,’ but he wasn’t negative either.”

The insider continued, “He knows her well and knew she would marry him regardless, so what was the point?” In addition to Medina, many of Lopez’s close friends reportedly side with him, with one source claiming, “No one, except [Lopez’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole.” Apparently on her mom likes Ben.

Another source told the outlet that the “Waiting For Tonight” singer is “furious” about the “humiliation” Affleck has caused her. The couple’s relationship troubles became public earlier this year when they were noticeably absent from events together, including the Met Gala, which Lopez co-chaired, raising eyebrows.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to an insider that shared “Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments, and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments… They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn’t repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are.”

Additionally, the two are no longer living together, having recently listed their marital mansion for $68 million. Neither Jennifer nor Ben celebrated their second wedding anniversary together, and they did not make any public statements about it. Furthermore, Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed party attended by friends and family— except for Ben, who was notably absent.