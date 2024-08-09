Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Set Debate Date

Image Credit: Getty Images

After one week since Kamala Harris called out Donald Trump to set their debate date, the request has been fulfilled. Both candidates will take to the ABC News stage to discuss their values and policies if they are elected President. According to a statement released by the network, reported by CNN, “Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate on September 10.”

This announcement comes shortly after the 59-year-old Democratic nominee called out the 78-year-old politician at her campaign rally at Georgia State University, where she said, “Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, ‘If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.’”

Given that Kamala Harris has an extensive history in politics, from being elected attorney general of the state of California to serving as a courtroom prosecutor, she understands the type of opponent she faces in the 2024 presidential campaign. During one of her events, she voiced, “In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds: predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Trump seemed to accept her challenge and mentioned during a conference in Florida, “I think it’s very important to have debates,” and went on to share that they agreed on September 4 for FOX, September 10 for ABC, and September 25 for NBC. “The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don’t know if they’re going to agree. (Harris) hasn’t done an interview… I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight,” he added.

Once his confirmation came in, Kamala revealed that she was glad he agreed to the discussion. “I’m glad that he’s finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I’m looking forward to it, and I hope he shows up,” she told reporters.

Both will be seeking election on November 5, running alongside their partners J.D. Vance (Trump) and Tim Walz (Harris).