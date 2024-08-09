Aaron Rodgers Shares Secret Run-In with Estranged Father Ed

Image Credit: Getty Images

After a nearly decade-long estrangement from his father, Aaron Rodgers shared that the two have taken a small first step toward reconciliation.

The New York Jets quarterback has allegedly been estranged from his parents, Ed and Darla, and his two brothers, Jordan and Luke, since 2014. He had not seen them since late in Green Bay’s 2014 season.

Last summer, before the 40-year-old made his debut with the Jets, Ed bought a ticket to see his son compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, according to an excerpt from the upcoming book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, reported by the New York Post on Thursday, August 8.

According to the account in the book—written by Ian O’Connor—Aaron, unaware of the trip, spotted his father on his way to the bathroom. He considered avoiding him but ultimately decided that facing his dad would be the best decision for both of them.

“I could do a lot of things,” Aaron explained. “But I just thought, ‘What’s best in this moment, and what kind of gift could I give him?’ Because I do love him. I don’t have animosity toward him, even with all the stuff that’s been said and done.”

Aaron greeted his father with, “Hi Pops,” before the two embraced.

Ed, taken aback by his son’s direct approach, explained, “It had been so long since we even looked at each other. I just kind of froze.”

They exchanged “I love yous,” which Ed noted “was amazing,” and he began to cry as his son left to finish his round of golf.

After the round, Aaron told his caddie and longtime friend, Jordan Russell, “I think that was what needed to happen.” He echoed the sentiment later to O’Connor, saying, “That was a special moment,” and added that he believes the path to reconciliation with his family would be through his father.

The father and son’s yearslong fractured relationship has been linked to Aaron’s former girlfriend, Olivia Munn, whom the family believed was responsible for causing a wedge within their household—a claim both Aaron and Olivia have denied. Ed told The New York Times in 2017 that “fame can change things,” while describing his relationship with Aaron as “complicated.”

Ed and Darla, with Aaron’s knowledge, attended their son’s Jets debut against Buffalo on the 9/11 anniversary last year and continued attending occasional Packers games even after Aaron stopped communicating with them.