Travis Kelce Is ‘Very Concerned’ After Taylor Swift’s Vienna Shows Attempted Attacks

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has faced multiple threats during her Eras tour, prompting concern from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Recently, the 34-year-old pop star was set to perform three shows in Vienna, Austria, when two suspects plotted a terror attack. According to the Associated Press, the now-arrested suspects admitted to planning to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.”

Directorate of State Security and Intelligence chief Oma Haijawi-Pirchner spoke on the matter and mentioned that the main suspect “wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using knives or even the explosive devices he had made.”

Following this confirmed investigation, the three shows were canceled for “everyone’s safety.” In a post shared by Barracuda Music, it stated, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.” They assured fans they would receive a refund.

With all this violence, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player was revealed to be worried and contacted his girlfriend “immediately” when he heard the news, according to an insider who spoke to Page Six. Travis had accompanied Taylor throughout her Eras tour and even performed with her as a surprise background dancer, but recently had to return to football training, since the NFL season is quickly approaching.

This comes shortly after the “Lover” singer had a stalker detained in Germany and an attack on three young girls killed at a Swift-themed dance and yoga event, as confirmed by Merseyside Police.

Taylor has previously opened up about her fear of violence. During an interview with Elle in 2019, she shared, “My fear of violence has continued into my personal life… I carry QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”