Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone & More From Team USA Medal in Track & Field Finals

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

The 2024 Paris Olympic track and field finals were victorious for members of Team USA. Despite receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis before the men’s 200-meter final, Noah Lyles was determined to race. Although he was hoping for a gold medal, he walked away with the bronze, finishing the Thursday, August 8, event in 19.70 seconds.

“I woke up early at about 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning and was feeling really horrible,” Noah, 27, explained during a post-race interview. “Unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for COVID. … My first thought was not to panic. I’ve run in worse conditions. … I’ve never been more proud of myself than for coming out here and getting a bronze medal.”

Noah Lyles provides an update on his condition after the 200m final. #ParisOlympics 📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/9Qs1vcBycf — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Fellow Team USA athlete Kenny Bednarek finished in second place. The 25-year-old finished with an impressive time of 19.62 seconds.

As for the women’s 400-meter hurdles final, American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the gold medal. Not only that, but the 25-year-old even broke a world record by finishing the race in 50.37 seconds. The now-three-time Olympic medalist celebrated her victory in the best way — by wearing a sparkling tiara.

For Anna Cockrell’s part, the Team USA athlete walked away with the silver medal in the event, finishing the race in 51.87 seconds. In the men’s 110-meter event, Grant Holloway dominated and won gold.

Apart from the races, the women’s long jump also took place. American Tara Davis-Woodhall earned her first Olympic medal. The 25-year-old athlete achieved a huge leap of 7.10 meters, which equates to more than 20 feet. Fellow teammate Jasmine Moore won the bronze medal for the event, soaring at a height of 6.96 meters. After claiming first place, Tara ran over to embrace her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall. Hunter previously made sure to give his wife a proper shout-out via Instagram before she won the long jump.

“Tomorrow you contend for the Olympic Title. I’m so humbled by you,” Hunter gushed in an Instagram caption on Wednesday, August 7. “You have battled through so much just to give yourself a chance. You’ve inspired so many with your authenticity. Showing it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay to not always be okay. Through everything you continued to fight for your dream. No one has worked harder. No one has been more disciplined. You inspire me every day to be great. Tomorrow is your moment. Enjoy every bit of it. You are ready.”