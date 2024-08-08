Rafael Nadal Will Not Compete In 2024 U.S. Open

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal has revealed he will not participate in the 2024 US Open, raising concerns about whether he will return to the tennis court someday. The 38-year-old tennis player, who represented Spain in the 2024 Paris Olympics, announced that he will miss the tournament, marking the third Grand Slam he will miss this year.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, August 7, he wrote, “Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open, a place where I have amazing memories. I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time. Thanks to all my US fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of luck to all for the always amazing US Open!”

Though his supporters will not see him at the US Open, they can expect to see him at his next match in the Laver Cup in Berlin. While he has not disclosed the specific reasons for his withdrawal, many speculate it could be due to his age and previous injuries, including hip surgery and abdominal muscle issues.

According to Essentially Sports, the 2011 ESPY’s Best Male Player shared that many of his past injuries have significantly impacted his performance. “ I get tired of talking about my difficulties. I take things as they can. We know what there is. We don’t have to hide anything. Why talk more than is necessary? I didn’t feel like talking about the abs…On a mental level, these things end up affecting me. I know it can happen (get worse), but we will continue until I feel that it’s not worth it to continue doing the things I do. I don’t set a deadline, but life shows you the path.”

Despite his absence from the US Open, Rafael displayed his skills at the current Olympic Games, playing doubles with his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. The 21-year-old tennis player took home a silver medal, applauded by his teammate.