OnlyFans Star and Olympian Alysha Newman Twerks After Winning Bronze

Canadian pole vaulter and OnlyFans star Alysha Newman went viral Wednesday after celebrating her Olympic bronze medal by twerking.

Newman stunned fans in Paris when she cleared 4.85 meters in a hotly contested women’s pole vault final. But she didn’t stop there.

After securing the bronze medal—the first of her Olympic career—the 30-year-old began running toward the crowd before momentarily pausing to twerk in celebration with a big grin.

“I’m so excited. I laugh because getting third is, I mean, I’ve never got third, but it’s funny because you still have to wait and sit there until the other girls are done,” Newman said after medaling. “So I’m awkwardly standing there like, ‘What do I do? Do I celebrate? Do I kiss everyone? Do I cry?'” Her Olympic celebration has had mixed reactions from fans, some wondering if the cheeky move was done to boost traffic to her private content. Newman, who is from Ontario, Canada, has been using the OnlyFans platform, charging £10 ($12.70) a month for access to her adult-only content.

Newman is one of several athletes at the Games using OnlyFans to make extra cash.

Team GB diver Jack Laugher sent fans into a frenzy when he unveiled his account, charging $10 per month for access to his content. Opening up about his decision to use OnlyFans, Laugher said, “I’ll do anything to hustle some more money.”

The Men’s 3m Springboard is always competitive and in Montreal we were once again treated to diving of the highest quality, not least from Jack Laugher.

Watch live on 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV. #Diving #DWS19 pic.twitter.com/dxdVo4WiUM — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) April 27, 2019

“Obviously, I’ve got what people want,” the 29-year-old told The Telegraph. “I’ll happily cash in on that. I’m a bit of a hustler and I want a bit more money if I can.”

The diver said the adult-only site helps supplement the insufficient salary he makes as a competitive athlete.

“The funding hasn’t changed [in years],” he stated. “I’m top three in the world, and it is £28,000 [USD $36,000] a year.”

Newman also opened up about using the platform during an interview with German outlet BILD, stating that it gives her greater confidence. “I earn money with what I post—you have to log in to find out. It makes me confident and I feel good about it,” she told the news outlet.

“Of course, many people have a certain cliché when they think of OnlyFans. I can’t change many people’s minds,” Newman added, speaking more on her side hustle. “But this website has connected me with many fans, more than any other pole vaulter before.”

“What others think about it doesn’t bother me. I am who I am, and I do it well.”