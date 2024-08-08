Nina Dobrev Opened Up About Depression After E-Bike Accident

Image Credit: Getty Images

Months after Nina Dobrev’s electric bike accident, the 35-year-old actress opened up about facing depression during her recovery journey.

The Vampire Diaries alum sustained several physical injuries that led to surgery back in June, which was successful. As she thanked everyone for their care and well wishes on Instagram, she noted, “I have been feeling the support and positive energy.” Despite trying to remain positive, she faced many struggles during her healing process.

She recalled the treatments as very “challenging” and expressed to E! News, “With the pain meds and the physical pain that you’re going through, and not being able to walk, and seeing everybody gallivanting across Europe on Instagram, enjoying the summer while I’m sitting in bed.”

She confessed, “I definitely was in a depression. I had a really hard time.”

The actress is dating Olympian Shaun White, with their life involving a lot of adventure. Since the accident, she has felt scared to be open to trying things again. “I feel like I have a fear now… I used to be so adventurous and down to do anything. And now, since the injury—maybe it’s because I’m still healing, and it’s a nine-month process. I’m only three and a half months into the nine months. I’m still having to relearn how to walk, so the idea of getting back on a snowboard or a dirt bike is definitely not happening.”

Now, Nina wears a knee brace to help in the healing process, and she has tried to stay active. Recently, The Originals actress attended the 2024 Paris Olympics with her boyfriend, former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. She shared an Instagram carousel with snaps of her time in the ‘City of Love,’ posing with her brace and cane. “I can officially cross ‘my first Olympics’ off the bucket list.” In French, she continued, “Goodbye Paris, see you next time! It was beautiful as always.”

With the support of her partner and her “incredible support system,” she expressed that it all “really helped pull” her “out of that funk.”