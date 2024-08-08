Kamala Harris Claps Back At Pro-Palestinian Protestors: ‘I’m Speaking’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kamala Harris was interrupted by a group of Palestinian protesters, leading her to shush them during her campaign rally in Michigan.

On Wednesday, August 7, the 59-year-old Democratic presidential nominee was cut off by a couple of hecklers chanting, “Kamala, Kamala you can’t hide! We won’t vote for genocide.” This, of course, diverted the current Vice President from her speech to address the protesters who referenced the war in Gaza.

“I’m here because we believe in democracy. Everyone’s voice matters,” she said. “But I am speaking now. I am speaking now.” Shortly after, she received a wave of cheers when she expressed, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” Following her demand, the protesters were escorted out of the venue.

Kamala continued with her speech alongside her running mate, Tim Walz. The female politician officially became the Democratic nominee on Monday, August 5, and later that day, her running mate was revealed.

At their rally in Philadelphia, she expressed her enthusiasm for this journey she has embarked on, “Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future — a leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward; a fighter for the middle class; a patriot who believes, as I do, in the extraordinary promise of America — a promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice not just for some but for all. So, Pennsylvania, I’m here today because I found such a leader: Governor Tim Walz of the great state of Minnesota.”

She continued, “To those who know him best, Tim is more than a governor. To his wife, Gwen, he is a husband. To his kids, Hope and Gus, he is a dad. To his fellow veterans, he is Sergeant Major Walz. To the people of Southern Minnesota, for 12 years, he was Congressman. To his former high school students, he was Mr. Walz. And to his former high school football players, he was Coach. And in 91 days, the nation will know Coach Walz by another name: vice president of the United States.”