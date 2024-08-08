Alzheimer’s and the Importance of Keeping Your Brain Healthy

Image Credit: Pexels

Alzheimer’s, like other diseases that primarily affect the victim’s cognitive and behavioral capabilities, attacks the brain and causes it to weaken over time. This weakening eventually devolves into dementia, a more encompassing term that characterizes the general loss of cognitive ability and severe changes in behavior.

Although there is neither a cure for Alzheimer’s nor a foolproof preventative measure, there are multiple ways people can detect, reduce, and prevent the appearance of Alzheimer’s. These include an Alzheimer’s gene test, regular exercise, healthy dieting, and maintaining one’s general mental well-being.

The Mechanisms of Malformation

According to the Mayo Clinic, research suggests Alzheimer’s damages the brain via plaques and tangles, which are both complications of regular and otherwise functional proteins in the brain. Both of these irregular developments damage cells in the brain, eventually leading to shrinkage in various parts of the brain. This shrinkage often starts in the regions that control memory and subsequently causes the memory loss characteristic of the disease.

Detecting Alzheimer’s

One of the most excellent tools doctors currently have against Alzheimer’s is the ability to detect genes that increase the risk for an individual to develop Alzheimer’s Alzheimer’s. According to Alex Ward and her research team, these tools do not diagnose Alzheimer’s outright but instead search predominantly for the presence of the APOE e4 gene, which may have been passed down from either or both of an individual’s parents. It should be noted, however, that this gene has yet to be singled out as a cause for Alzheimer’s and instead only an indicator alongside a host of other genes.

Reducing Rate of Development

Since there’s no crystal ball to predict if someone will develop Alzheimer’s as they age, it’s wise to jump on mitigation strategies pronto. These strategies don’t just lower the odds of developing Alzheimer’s; they also pack a punch with health perks beyond just brain benefits.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the following risk factors are ones that people can actively work toward improving and, therefore, reduce the odds of developing Alzheimer’s.

Firstly, excessive alcohol consumption can lead to changes in the brain, which can then increase the individual’s likelihood of developing dementia.

Secondly, poor sleep patterns, which involve either issues staying asleep or trouble falling asleep, have been connected to a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Thirdly, general lifestyle and heart health issues often coincide with the development of Alzheimer’s, though it is currently unknown how these comorbidities are connected. These health issues include obesity, mismanaged type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and other common problems leading to heart failure.

Finally, engaging in social activities and mental stimulation also seems to help stave off Alzheimer’s, though it is again unclear how these components connect. It is also possible that those with poorer education tend to have poorer socioeconomic circumstances, which coincide with general health issues.