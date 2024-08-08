3 Best Baseball Games for Mobile

Image Credit: Deposit Photos

Baseball is one of America’s most popular homegrown sports, and it’s also now becoming more popular in many other countries across the globe. The game is fun and easy to play and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels, from amateurs to pros.

If you enjoy playing or watching baseball and like to play mobile games on your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet device in your spare time, here are some of the world’s best mobile baseball games you may like to try in 2024.

Top 3 baseball games to play on mobile in 2024

After carefully scouring the internet in search of today’s best mobile games that work well either on iOS or Android smartphones or both, we found a handful of baseball-themed titles worth checking out.

Most of these games can be launched instantly in your web browser and take seconds to load, and others can only be accessed by downloading and installing certain free gaming apps onto your preferred mobile device.

The top 3 mobile baseball games to keep an eye out for in 2024 are the following hit titles:

Homerun Clash Ballistic Baseball MLB 9 Innings 23

If you enjoy playing any of these popular baseball-themed mobile games and want more similar suggestions, then you may also like to keep an eye out for Baseball Star, Baseball Boy, Baseball 9, Innings 22, and Super Baseball.

Honourable mentions

If that’s not enough to keep you going, there’s also MLB Perfect Inning 23, Backyard Baseball, Totally Baseball, Out of the Park Baseball (24), Super Baseball, Home Run Battle 3D, Astonishing Baseball Manager, and MLB Tap Sports Baseball, to name just a few.

Other popular mobile baseball games that were built specifically for Android smartphones and tablets are Home Run High, Super Mega Baseball, Homerun Battle 2, and Topps Bunt.

Can I play any other popular baseball games on a desktop computer, Xbox, or PlayStation?

Yes. If you fancy a change from playing games on your mobile device and would rather play games from your desktop computer, laptop, Xbox Series S/X, or PlayStation 4 or 5, then you may like to try some of these popular baseball-themed video games.

Hit titles in 2024 include MLB The Show 23, MLB The Show 22, MLB The Show 20, Mario Super Sluggers, Cyber Stadium Series – Base Wars, and MLB Slugfest 2004.

Others include Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball, MVP 06: NCAA Baseball, Bases Loaded, Earl Weaver Baseball, All-Star Baseball ’99, and Wii Sports (baseball).

Some of these games have only been around for a year or two. They are relatively easy to track down and can be accessed across multiple platforms, whereas others are much older (in some cases, over thirty years old). These older ones are far more difficult to track down and can only be accessed on one type of device.

Apart from baseball-themed mobile games, what other popular sports-themed mobile games are there?

As well as baseball mobile games, you can also find many other sports-themed mobile games based on football, soccer, rugby, tennis, basketball, golf, cricket, table tennis, skateboarding, UFC, boxing, mountain biking, pool/billiards, and ice hockey.

If you’re looking for something other than baseball and want to try out some other sports-themed mobile games in your spare time, don’t forget to try FIFA Mobile, EAFC24, OK Golf, NBA 2K20, Table Tennis Touch, UFC Sports, NBA Live Mobile, Mutant Football League, and Grand Mountain Adventure.

You may also enjoy Ball Pool, Touchgrind BMX 2, Punch Club, FIE Swordplay, New Star Soccer, Meta Football, Flick Soccer, Jockey All Stars, and Real Cricket 22.

What are the best mobile phones for playing games?

If you’re serious about gaming from a mobile device and want to invest in a smartphone that won’t let you down, even when playing the most graphically demanding, high-end triple-A games, three of the best smartphones money can buy in 2024 are the following top-of-the-range handsets:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max – by far the best iPhone on the market, excellent for playing games Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro – the number-one smartphone for gaming Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition – the most powerful device for gaming, and many argue it is better than the RedMagic 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The best Android smartphone with genuinely useful AI features, seven years of OS upgrades, superb battery life, and a versatile camera is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you’re looking for something more affordable that’s still good for playing games, then you may want to consider the Poco X6 Pro.

On the other hand, if you’re specifically looking for a folding smartphone (aka foldable phone), then you may want to consider getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is fantastic for playing certain games.

That’s not forgetting the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (one of the most impressive gaming phones currently on the market), the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy A50.

The Motorola Razr and the Google Pixel 7 are two others also worth considering. Before deciding which of these smartphones would be more suitable for your gaming needs, you need to consider what types of games you will be playing and what you want from your smartphone.

Also, don’t just purchase one of these impressive gaming smartphones from the first website you find. Shop around and look for deals because this could save you lots of money.

Remember to take a few minutes to read the reviews, pay attention to each device’s specs, and then compare the reviews to find out which smartphone might be worth investing in.

When you decide which smartphone to purchase, make sure you choose one from a reputable website. Don’t forget that you may also need to purchase additional mobile phone gaming peripherals and accessories to enhance your gaming experience even further.

Examples of mobile phone gaming peripherals commonly purchased by gamers today are controllers, power banks, finger sleeves, wireless earbuds, a smart grip, a SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card, a fan cooler system, and microfiber cleaning cloth, to name a few.

Final thoughts

There are plenty of awesome baseball games and other major sports games out there today that you can play on your preferred mobile device, so take your time to try out as many of them as possible to see which ones you like the most.

To ensure you have a good time, always ensure your device has plenty of battery life and a stable Wi-Fi connection.

If you play mobile games on dedicated gaming websites, stick to playing at reputable sites.